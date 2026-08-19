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Jackson Jobe News: Stingy in no-decision Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Jobe didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

The 24-year-old right-hander bounced back nicely from a rough outing against the White Sox last Friday, tossing 53 of 86 pitches for strikes, but Jobe was denied his second win of the season when Kenley Jansen blew the save in the ninth inning. Jobe will take a 4.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB through 14 innings over three starts into his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come at home early next week against the Rays.

Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers
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