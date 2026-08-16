Jackson Kent headshot

Jackson Kent News: Next start coming Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Kent is listed as the Nationals' probable starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Rangers at Globe Life Field, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

The 23-year-old lefty will return to the hill after an uneven MLB debut last Wednesday, when he held the Cubs scoreless through the first four innings before unraveling in the fifth. Kent ended up settling for a no-decision, recording six strikeouts while giving up three earned runs on three hits and five walks. Though his strong 7.8 percent walk rate over 94.1 innings in the minors this season offers hope that the shaky control he showed against the Cubs was an outlier performance, Kent will probably need to string together a few quality performances in the majors before fantasy managers can use him with a higher degree of confidence.

Jackson Kent
Washington Nationals
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