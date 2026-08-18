Jackson Kent headshot

Jackson Kent News: Struggles in first MLB loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Kent (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings.

Kent struggled to settle in Tuesday, allowing a run in the first inning before Justin Foscue took him deep for a solo homer in the second. Things unraveled in the third, when he surrendered three more runs, including one on a bases-loaded walk. The 23-year-old left-hander has now allowed eight runs with a 9:8 K:BB across 7.2 innings through his first two major-league starts after posting a 4.38 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 63.2 innings in 13 starts at Triple-A Rochester. He's lined up to face the Marlins on the road Sunday in his next start.

Jackson Kent
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Kent See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Kent See More
Home Run Picks Today: Free MLB Home Run Prop Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 18)
MLB
Home Run Picks Today: Free MLB Home Run Prop Predictions Model for Tuesday (Aug. 18)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Home Run Props Today: FREE MLB HR Model Predictions for Wednesday (Aug. 12)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: FREE MLB HR Model Predictions for Wednesday (Aug. 12)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
7 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
9 days ago