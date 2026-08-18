Jackson Kent News: Struggles in first MLB loss
Kent (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Rangers, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings.
Kent struggled to settle in Tuesday, allowing a run in the first inning before Justin Foscue took him deep for a solo homer in the second. Things unraveled in the third, when he surrendered three more runs, including one on a bases-loaded walk. The 23-year-old left-hander has now allowed eight runs with a 9:8 K:BB across 7.2 innings through his first two major-league starts after posting a 4.38 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 63.2 innings in 13 starts at Triple-A Rochester. He's lined up to face the Marlins on the road Sunday in his next start.
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