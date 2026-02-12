Jackson Kowar headshot

Jackson Kowar Injury: DFA'd by Twins

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

The Twins designated Kowar (shoulder) for assignment Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The transaction clears a 40-man roster spot for Anthony Banda, who was acquired via trade Thursday. Kowar was a waiver claim of the Twins earlier this month and could now be on the move again. He ended last season on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement, and it's unclear what Kowar's current health status is.

Jackson Kowar
Minnesota Twins
