Jackson Kowar Injury: Moves to 60-day IL

Kowar (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander missed all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March, and it's not a major surprise he'll be unavailable for at least the first two months of the 2025 season. Kowar has been throwing bullpen sessions and could be ready to face live batters before the end of spring training.