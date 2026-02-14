Jackson Kowar Injury: Shipped to Baltimore

The Twins traded Kowar (shoulder) to the Orioles on Saturday in exchange for cash.

The Twins DFA'd Kowar on Thursday to make room for Anthony Banda, and the former will now find a home on Baltimore's 40-man roster. The 29-year-old righty finished 2025 with a 4.23 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 17 innings with the Mariners and will have to break camp with the O's in order to keep his roster spot.