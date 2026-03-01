Jackson Kowar News: Healthy again

Kowar (shoulder) made his Grapefruit League debut in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Tigers, issuing one walk and allowing no hits over a scoreless inning of relief.

Kowar looks to be back to full health after he spent the final month of the 2025 season on the Mariners' injured list due to a right shoulder impingement. After Seattle waived Kowar in January, he caught on with the Twins before being traded to the Orioles less than two weeks later. The right-hander will be competing for a spot in Baltimore's Opening Day bullpen this spring.