Jackson Kowar News: Loses 40-man spot
The Orioles designated Kowar for assignment Wednesday.
Kowar was unable to win a spot in the Orioles' Opening Day bullpen after yielding three runs (one earned) on five hits and four walks across six innings during the Grapefruit League. The 29-year-old righty will now be exposed to waivers but could remain in the organization as relief depth at Triple-A Norfolk if he doesn't get claimed.
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