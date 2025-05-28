Jackson Kowar News: Reinstated from IL

The Mariners reinstated Kowar (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Kowar will return to the majors after missing the entire 2024 season following Tommy John surgery last March. The 28-year-old right hander posted a 2.57 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across seven innings during his rehab assignment and did not yield a run in each of his last three outings. Kowar will be available to make his 2025 debut out of the Mariners' bullpen against the Nationals on Wednesday. Logan Evans was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.