Jackson Merrill Injury: Expected to avoid injured list
Merrill (ribs) is expected to return to the Padres' lineup within the next few days, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Merrill's ribs remain sore after he banged into the outfield wall Wednesday against the Dodgers while trying to rob a home run. He has managed to avoid a serious injury, and while it sounds like Merrill will not play Friday versus the Athletics, he could be back in action sometime over the weekend.
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