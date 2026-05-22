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Jackson Merrill Injury: Expected to avoid injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Merrill (ribs) is expected to return to the Padres' lineup within the next few days, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Merrill's ribs remain sore after he banged into the outfield wall Wednesday against the Dodgers while trying to rob a home run. He has managed to avoid a serious injury, and while it sounds like Merrill will not play Friday versus the Athletics, he could be back in action sometime over the weekend.

Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres
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