Jackson Merrill headshot

Jackson Merrill Injury: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Merrill (ribs) is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Athletics on Friday.

As expected, Merrill will not be in Friday's lineup after sustaining a rib injury while colliding with the outfield wall during Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Ramon Laureano, Bryce Johnson and Nick Castellanos will man the outfield from left to right for San Diego in Merrill's absence.

Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres
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