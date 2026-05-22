Jackson Merrill Injury: Not in Friday's lineup
Merrill (ribs) is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the Athletics on Friday.
As expected, Merrill will not be in Friday's lineup after sustaining a rib injury while colliding with the outfield wall during Wednesday's game against the Dodgers. Ramon Laureano, Bryce Johnson and Nick Castellanos will man the outfield from left to right for San Diego in Merrill's absence.
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