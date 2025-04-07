Fantasy Baseball
Jackson Merrill headshot

Jackson Merrill Injury: Nursing hamstring issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Merrill is being held out of Monday's starting lineup against the Athletics due to a hamstring injury, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Acee notes that Merrill has been playing through a minor hamstring issue for a few games, and the team has ultimately elected to give him a day or two off as a precaution. Brandon Lockridge is getting the start in center field Monday and would likely be in line for another chance Tuesday if Merrill misses more time.

