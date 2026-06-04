Jackson Merrill News: Adds sixth homer
Merrill went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.
Merrill made things interesting in the ninth inning with his two-run blast off lefty Jose Alvarado, cutting San Diego's deficit to 6-4. It's the sixth homer of the year for Merrill, who's gone 9-for-26 (.308) with a pair of long balls and a .956 OPS in his last seven games. After a slow start to the season, Merrill is now slashing .207/.280/.341 with 24 RBI, 27 runs scored and 10 stolen bases.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Merrill See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)Yesterday
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)2 days ago
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)3 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 314 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Merrill See More