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Jackson Merrill News: Adds sixth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Merrill went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.

Merrill made things interesting in the ninth inning with his two-run blast off lefty Jose Alvarado, cutting San Diego's deficit to 6-4. It's the sixth homer of the year for Merrill, who's gone 9-for-26 (.308) with a pair of long balls and a .956 OPS in his last seven games. After a slow start to the season, Merrill is now slashing .207/.280/.341 with 24 RBI, 27 runs scored and 10 stolen bases.

Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres
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