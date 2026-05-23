Jackson Merrill headshot

Jackson Merrill News: Back in action Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Merrill (ribs) will start in center field and bat sixth Saturday against the Athletics.

Merrill sat out Friday's contest to recover from his collision with the outfield wall Wednesday, but he's now been cleared to return to the starting nine. The young outfielder has been stuck in a slump recently, going just 3-for-34 (.088) with 12 strikeouts across his last 10 contests.

Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres
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