Jackson Merrill News: Back in action Saturday
Merrill (ribs) will start in center field and bat sixth Saturday against the Athletics.
Merrill sat out Friday's contest to recover from his collision with the outfield wall Wednesday, but he's now been cleared to return to the starting nine. The young outfielder has been stuck in a slump recently, going just 3-for-34 (.088) with 12 strikeouts across his last 10 contests.
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