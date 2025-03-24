Jackson Merrill News: Belts fourth long ball of spring

Merrill went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's Cactus League victory versus the Diamondbacks.

Merrill opened the scoring in the contest with a 411-foot, two-run shot to right field in the first inning. The 21-year-old has slashed .244/.244/.556 this spring with four home runs and 10 RBI over 45 plate appearances. He hasn't yet taken a walk, but Merrill posted just a 5.0 percent walk rate as a rookie last year and still finished with an .826 OPS and a second-place finish in National League Rookie of the Year voting, so his aggressiveness at the plate shouldn't be a cause for concern.