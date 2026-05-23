Jackson Merrill News: Double, steal in return
Merrill (ribs) went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Athletics.
Merrill missed one game while recovering from a collision with the outfield wall he sustained in Wednesday's game versus the Dodgers. He had one of the Padres' two hits Saturday and also picked up his 10th steal of the season, which was his second in his last four games. The outfielder's speed rebounding is a positive sign after he stole just one base on three attempts in the 2025 regular season. It's about the only thing that's going right for him this year -- he's batting .206 with a .606 OPS, four home runs, 19 RBI, 24 runs scored and 10 doubles over 48 contests.
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