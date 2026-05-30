Jackson Merrill News: Ends homer drought
Merrill went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 7-5 win over the Nationals.
The center fielder took Mitchell Parker deep in the seventh inning for what proved to be the game-winning hit -- Merrill's first long ball since May 4 and his first of the season against a left-handed pitcher. During his 19-game homer drought, he slashed a paltry .162/.250/.235 with five doubles, three RBI and four runs, but he did chip in four steals. Friday's clutch blast could be a sign he's beginning to find his rhythm at the plate.
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