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Jackson Merrill News: Ends homer drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

Merrill went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 7-5 win over the Nationals.

The center fielder took Mitchell Parker deep in the seventh inning for what proved to be the game-winning hit -- Merrill's first long ball since May 4 and his first of the season against a left-handed pitcher. During his 19-game homer drought, he slashed a paltry .162/.250/.235 with five doubles, three RBI and four runs, but he did chip in four steals. Friday's clutch blast could be a sign he's beginning to find his rhythm at the plate.

Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres
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