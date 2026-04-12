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Jackson Merrill News: Goes deep in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Merrill went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and one stolen base in Sunday's 7-2 victory over the Rockies.

Merrill put the finishing touch on the Padres' fifth-straight win, blasting a solo homer in the seventh inning to extend the lead to five. It's been a slow start for the center fielder, who is slashing .217/.288/.417 through 16 games to open the 2026 campaign, though he's driven in four runs over his past two games and will look to build on that as he works to hit his stride at the plate.

Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres
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