Jackson Merrill News: Goes deep Sunday

Merrill went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer, a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Merrill kickstarted the Padres rally down 7-3 with a two-run blast to center field in the fourth. He leads the team early on with three homers, all of which have come in his last five games. Merrill has posted a hit in all but one game so far this season and is pacing the ballclub with a .378 batting average and 10 RBI.