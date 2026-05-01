Jackson Merrill headshot

Jackson Merrill News: Not in Friday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Merrill is not in the Padres' starting lineup against the White Sox on Friday.

Merrill has struggled at the plate as of late, having gone 4-for-42 (.095) with one steal, two RBI and a 37.5 percent strikeout rate over his last 11 games. He'll take a seat for Friday's series opener while Bryce Johnson gets the start in center field and bats ninth.

Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres
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