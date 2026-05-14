Jackson Merrill News: Not in Thursday's lineup
Merrill is out of the lineup for the series finale against Milwaukee on Thursday.
Merrill is sitting out for the final game of the series against the Brewers as San Diego will face left-hander Kyle Harrison. Merrill went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Wednesday and has gone 2-for-22 over his past six contests. The 23-year-old will most likely be back in the starting lineup Friday as San Diego heads to Seattle to take on right-hander Emerson Hancock.
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