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Jackson Merrill News: Prevents shutout with late blast

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Merrill went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Monday in a loss to the Giants.

The Padres were down to their last out and in danger of being shut out before Merrill breathed life into the offense with a two-run blast off Giants closer Ryan Walker. The long ball was Merrill's first of the season and just his third hit through 15 at-bats. The Padres offense has been struggling as a whole, and Merrill will be among those most counted on to turn things around for the team given his spot in the middle of the lineup.

Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres
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