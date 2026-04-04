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Jackson Merrill News: Riding pine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 10:12am

Merrill isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Red Sox.

Merrill doesn't typically step out of the lineup against left-handed starters, but after a 5-for-27 (.185) start to the season, he'll sit on the bench, with Connelly Early on the mound for Boston. Bryce Johnson will pick up a start in center field as a result and bat ninth.

Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres
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