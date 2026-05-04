Jackson Merrill News: Snaps homer drought Monday
Merrill went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Giants on Monday.
Merrill got San Diego off to a good start with a solo blast in the first inning, but the Padres weren't able to score again until the ninth frame. The long ball was likely a sigh of relief for fantasy managers who endured the outfielder's 16-game homerless stretch. Merrill has contributed six stolen bases on the season, but he's otherwise been pretty disappointing on offense, posting a .220/.283/.362 slash line with four homers, 16 RBI and 20 runs through 33 games.
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