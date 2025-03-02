Jackson Merrill News: Swats first spring homer

Merrill went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run Sunday in a Cactus League loss to Kansas City.

Merrill's homer was a massive 443-foot shot to center field. The 21-year-old is preparing for his second big-league campaign after posting an .826 OPS over 156 regular-season games last year en route to finishing second in NL Rookie of the Year voting. Merrill has looked good so far this spring, going 4-for-11 with four RBI through five contests.