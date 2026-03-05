Jackson Merrill headshot

Jackson Merrill News: Swats second spring homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Merrill went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two total runs and two total RBI in a Cactus League win over Seattle on Thursday.

Merrill's third-inning two-run blast was one of eight long balls hit by San Diego in the 27-6 thrashing of the Mariners. It's been a strong spring so far for Merrill, who is slashing .333/.400/.778 with two homers and four RBI through eight games. He's locked in as the Padres' everyday center fielder and will look to rebound from a somewhat disappointing sophomore campaign during which he posted a .774 regular-season OPS (down from his rookie .826 mark) and missed nearly 50 games due to injuries.

Jackson Merrill
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
