Jackson Merrill News: Swats second spring homer
Merrill went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two total runs and two total RBI in a Cactus League win over Seattle on Thursday.
Merrill's third-inning two-run blast was one of eight long balls hit by San Diego in the 27-6 thrashing of the Mariners. It's been a strong spring so far for Merrill, who is slashing .333/.400/.778 with two homers and four RBI through eight games. He's locked in as the Padres' everyday center fielder and will look to rebound from a somewhat disappointing sophomore campaign during which he posted a .774 regular-season OPS (down from his rookie .826 mark) and missed nearly 50 games due to injuries.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Merrill See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Outfielders2 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: With Intent to Steal9 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Ranking the Top 25 MLB Players 25 and Under Entering the 2026 Season10 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
February RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top-30014 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Every MLB Team's Championship Window, Ranked: Contenders, Rebuilders & Rising Teams23 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Merrill See More