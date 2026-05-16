Jackson Nove News: Dealt to Athletics

The White Sox traded Nove to the Athletics on Thursday in exchange for outfielder Junior Perez.

Nove is a 6-foot-5 lefty pitcher who joined Chicago as an undrafted free agent last July. He's had a strong start to the season with Single-A Kannapolis, posting a 1.96 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 41:10 K:BB over 23 innings spanning 12 appearances (one start). Nove will look to further develop within the A's organization and is likely years away from a potential debut in the majors.