Jackson Rutledge headshot

Jackson Rutledge News: Claimed by Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

The Phillies claimed Rutledge off waivers and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

The 2019 first-round pick was designated for assignment by the Nationals on Tuesday but will retain his position on a 40-man roster with the Phillies. Rutledge surrendered seven earned runs in his lone appearance for Washington this season and had an underwhelming 3.38 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 13 outings to begin the year at Triple-A.

Jackson Rutledge
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Rutledge See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Rutledge See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
76 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
350 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2025 Mid-Season Closer Rankings 1.0
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2025 Mid-Season Closer Rankings 1.0
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
356 days ago