Jackson Rutledge News: Dropped from 40-man

The Nationals designated Rutledge for assignment Tuesday, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

Rutledge will end up as the odd man without a spot on the 40-man roster in order to make room for Max Kranick (elbow), who signed a major-league contract with Washington on Tuesday. Rutledge gave up seven earned runs in just 1.1 innings during his lone MLB appearance this season and owns a 3.38 ERA and 1.53 WHIP through 13.1 frames at Triple-A Rochester.