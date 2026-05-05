Jackson Rutledge headshot

Jackson Rutledge News: Dropped from 40-man

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2026 at 5:30pm

The Nationals designated Rutledge for assignment Tuesday, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

Rutledge will end up as the odd man without a spot on the 40-man roster in order to make room for Max Kranick (elbow), who signed a major-league contract with Washington on Tuesday. Rutledge gave up seven earned runs in just 1.1 innings during his lone MLB appearance this season and owns a 3.38 ERA and 1.53 WHIP through 13.1 frames at Triple-A Rochester.

Jackson Rutledge
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Rutledge See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Rutledge See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
71 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
345 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2025 Mid-Season Closer Rankings 1.0
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2025 Mid-Season Closer Rankings 1.0
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
351 days ago