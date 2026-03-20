Jackson Rutledge News: Sent to Triple-A
The Nationals assigned Rutledge to Triple-A Rochester on Friday.
Rutledge will fall short of making the big-league roster after yielding three runs (two earned) across 6.1 innings spanning seven appearances this spring. The 26-year-old threw 73.1 innings out of the bullpen for Washington last season, posting 5.77 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP.
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