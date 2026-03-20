Jackson Rutledge headshot

Jackson Rutledge News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

The Nationals assigned Rutledge to Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

Rutledge will fall short of making the big-league roster after yielding three runs (two earned) across 6.1 innings spanning seven appearances this spring. The 26-year-old threw 73.1 innings out of the bullpen for Washington last season, posting 5.77 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP.

Jackson Rutledge
Washington Nationals
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