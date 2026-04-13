Jackson Rutledge News: Sent to Triple-A
Rutledge was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Monday.
Rutledge was torn apart by the Pittsburgh offense during Monday's 16-5 loss, as he gave up seven runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over 1.1 innings of relief work. Washington will presumably call up a fresh arm ahead of Tuesday's clash, though a move has yet to be announced by the club.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Rutledge See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Rutledge See More