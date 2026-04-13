Jackson Rutledge headshot

Jackson Rutledge News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Rutledge was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

Rutledge was torn apart by the Pittsburgh offense during Monday's 16-5 loss, as he gave up seven runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over 1.1 innings of relief work. Washington will presumably call up a fresh arm ahead of Tuesday's clash, though a move has yet to be announced by the club.

Jackson Rutledge
Washington Nationals
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