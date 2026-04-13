Jackson Rutledge News: Summoned from Triple-A
The Nationals recalled Rutledge from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.
Rutledge ranked second on the Nationals with 63 appearances in 2025, but he netted a 5.77 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 73.1 innings and was unable to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster coming out of spring training. He hasn't been especially sharp at Rochester this season with a 1:5 K:BB in five innings over six appearances, but Rutledge will get the call back to Washington nonetheless after relievers Ken Waldichuk (forearm) and Cole Henry (shoulder) were placed on the 15-day injured list Monday.
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