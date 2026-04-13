Jackson Rutledge headshot

Jackson Rutledge News: Summoned from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

The Nationals recalled Rutledge from Triple-A Rochester on Monday.

Rutledge ranked second on the Nationals with 63 appearances in 2025, but he netted a 5.77 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 73.1 innings and was unable to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster coming out of spring training. He hasn't been especially sharp at Rochester this season with a 1:5 K:BB in five innings over six appearances, but Rutledge will get the call back to Washington nonetheless after relievers Ken Waldichuk (forearm) and Cole Henry (shoulder) were placed on the 15-day injured list Monday.

Jackson Rutledge
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Rutledge See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jackson Rutledge See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
49 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
323 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2025 Mid-Season Closer Rankings 1.0
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2025 Mid-Season Closer Rankings 1.0
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
329 days ago