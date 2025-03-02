Jackson Stephens News: Returns on minor-league deal

Stephens signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Feb. 24.

Stephens is back with Atlanta after he spent each of the last three seasons with the organization. He made three relief appearances with the big club in 2024 but saw the bulk of his action at Triple-A Gwinnett, with whom he accrued a 3.86 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 49:17 K:BB in 46.2 innings. The 30-year-old will report back to Gwinnett to begin the 2025 campaign.