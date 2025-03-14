Fantasy Baseball
Jacob Amaya headshot

Jacob Amaya News: Good to go Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 9:44am

Amaya (hip) is starting at shortstop and batting ninth in Friday's spring game against the Reds.

Amaya suffered a hip injury early this week but is ready to retake the field Friday after getting a few days to rest up. The 26-year-old has gone 2-for-16 with eight strikeouts through nine games in spring training, as it appears he's fallen behind Chase Meidroth in the battle for the White Sox's starting shortstop job.

