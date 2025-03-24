Jacob Amaya News: In mix for starts at shortstop

Amaya is among those in the mix for starts at shortstop for the White Sox, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Manager Will Venable said that he will "probably be mix and matching" at shortstop, adding that Amaya is "obviously a great defender." Amaya has slashed only .182/.222/.195 in limited chances at the big-league level. Brooks Baldwin and non-roster invitees Nick Maton and Tristan Gray are also in the mix for starts at shortstop.