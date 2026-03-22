Jacob Amaya News: Reassigned to minor-league camp

Amaya was reassigned to minor-league camp on Sunday, Jesse Friedman of GoPHNX.com reports.

Amaya put together a productive spring training after joining Arizona as a non-roster invitee. The infielder batted .341 with two home runs, 10 RBI, 10 runs scored and three stolen bases over 44 at-bats in 17 contests. Amaya will likely begin the 2026 campaign with Triple-A Reno, and he certainly did enough during the spring to potentially warrant an elevation to the major-league roster down the road this season.