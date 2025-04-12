Jacob Amaya News: Tallies first extra-base hit

Amaya went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Friday against the Red Sox.

Amaya has started six straight games at shortstop and 11 of 13 games overall. He's struggled mightily, collecting only four hits across 33 at-bats, though he did manage his first extra-base hit of the season Friday to account for his two RBI. The addition of Chase Meidroth could threaten Amaya's playing time, though the White Sox have a number of moving pieces, so the situation will be worth monitoring.