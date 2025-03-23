Jacob Barnes News: Set to make Opening Day roster
Barnes is expected to be a part of Thursday's Opening Day roster against the Orioles, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Barnes will open the year with Toronto's major-league roster after signing a minor-league deal with the team in February. The right-hander appeared in six games this spring, including one start, surrendering four earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six batters over 5.1 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now