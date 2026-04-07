Jacob deGrom Injury: Awaiting MRI results
DeGrom underwent an MRI on his right knee Tuesday, the results of which could be known by the end of the night, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The right-hander felt something in the knee prior to Monday's start against the Mariners and was lifted after giving up one run over five frames when he experienced some tenderness. DeGrom downplayed the injury after the contest, but the team was apparently concerned enough to send him for medical imaging. The 37-year-old's availability for his next turn through the rotation remains up in the air for now.
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