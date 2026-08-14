Jacob deGrom Injury: Expected to undergo imaging on triceps
DeGrom is expected to undergo imaging on his right triceps Friday after departing Thursday's start against the Angels after just two innings, Jacob Gurvis of MLB.com reports.
Following the game Thursday, deGrom downplayed his right triceps fatigue. "I'm not too concerned," he said. "Hopefully I'll make my next [start], we'll see. Tonight, it just -- there in the second it was tight and just didn't want to loosen up. I haven't really had that before." DeGrom felt he could have kept pitching, but after needing 53 pitches to get through his two frames, manager Skip Schumaker pulled the plug on the right-hander. If deGrom needs to miss time, Jordan Montgomery would be a logical choice to fill his spot in the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob deGrom See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Predictions for Thursday, August 132 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB HR Model Predictions for Thursday (Aug. 13)2 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, August 88 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob deGrom See More