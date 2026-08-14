Jacob deGrom Injury: Expected to undergo imaging on triceps

DeGrom is expected to undergo imaging on his right triceps Friday after departing Thursday's start against the Angels after just two innings, Jacob Gurvis of MLB.com reports.

Following the game Thursday, deGrom downplayed his right triceps fatigue. "I'm not too concerned," he said. "Hopefully I'll make my next [start], we'll see. Tonight, it just -- there in the second it was tight and just didn't want to loosen up. I haven't really had that before." DeGrom felt he could have kept pitching, but after needing 53 pitches to get through his two frames, manager Skip Schumaker pulled the plug on the right-hander. If deGrom needs to miss time, Jordan Montgomery would be a logical choice to fill his spot in the rotation.