Jacob deGrom Injury: Might start Thursday
DeGrom (triceps) threw a bullpen Tuesday and felt good following the session, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.
Given deGrom's apparent progression in his recovery from right triceps fatigue, the right-hander is a candidate to start for the Rangers on Thursday. He was initially slated to start Wednesday based on his next turn in the rotation, but it seems the 38-year-old will just be bumped a day. The team has yet to confirm its starters for Wednesday and Thursday.
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