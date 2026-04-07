Jacob deGrom Injury: No structural damage
MRI results on deGrom's right knee came back negative Tuesday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
DeGrom left his start Monday after feeling tenderness in his right knee, but testing has determined that he didn't suffer any structural damage and isn't facing an extended absence. The Rangers will have him throw a bullpen session in the next couple of days to see how he feels, but he's still expected to make his next start, which is lined up to come against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.
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