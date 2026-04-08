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Jacob deGrom Injury: Planning to make next start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

DeGrom said Wednesday that his injured right knee is feeling better, and he expects to be ready to start when his next turn through the rotation comes up this weekend against the Dodgers, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

DeGrom experienced discomfort in his right knee during his most recent outing Monday against the Mariners, prompting the Rangers to send him in for a precautionary MRI. The MRI revealed no structural damage, and with deGrom's knee having already showed improvement, the right-hander appears to be on track to avoid a stint on the injured list. The Rangers will likely wait and see how deGrom fares during a bullpen session later this week before locking him in for his next start, which will likely come Sunday.

Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers
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