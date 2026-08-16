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Jacob deGrom Injury: Plays catch without issue Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said that deGrom (triceps) responded "really well" to playing catch Sunday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

DeGrom is working through right triceps fatigue, which forced him out of his most recent start in Thursday's 7-0 loss to the Angels after just two innings. With an MRI earlier in the week revealing no major red flags, deGrom looks like he could avoid a stint on the injured list, but the Rangers have yet to lock him in for his next start. The fact that he played catch without issue is a promising sign, but deGrom may need to make it through a bullpen session Monday before the Rangers confirm him for his next turn through the rotation, which comes up Wednesday against the Nationals.

Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers
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