Jacob deGrom Injury: Scratched from Saturday's start

DeGrom has been scratched from his scheduled start against the Phillies on Saturday due to neck stiffness, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

DeGrom was slowly brought on during spring training and was cleared to make his 2026 debut Saturday, but the veteran right-hander has suffered a setback, which will result in Jacob Latz taking the mound for the Rangers instead. Per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, the Rangers believe that deGrom's neck issue is not a serious one and that he could start later on in the road trip. That could mean that he takes the mound at some point during Texas' three-game road series against Baltimore that kicks off Monday.