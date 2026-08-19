Jacob deGrom Injury: Starting Thursday vs. Washington
DeGrom (triceps) will take the mound against the Nationals on Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
DeGrom is recovering from right triceps fatigue that limited him to just two innings of work in his previous start against the Angels last Thursday. Imaging over the weekend produced positive news, and he's on track to pitch one day after his previously scheduled turn through the rotation. DeGrom has not completed six frames in a start since June 30, and it's possible that he operates under a pitch count while having his arm issue closely monitored.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob deGrom See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Saying Goodbye to Tommy John as New Injuries Mount2 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week4 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Predictions for Thursday, August 136 days ago
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB HR Model Predictions for Thursday (Aug. 13)6 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week11 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob deGrom See More