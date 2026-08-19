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Jacob deGrom Injury: Starting Thursday vs. Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 4:03pm

DeGrom (triceps) will take the mound against the Nationals on Thursday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

DeGrom is recovering from right triceps fatigue that limited him to just two innings of work in his previous start against the Angels last Thursday. Imaging over the weekend produced positive news, and he's on track to pitch one day after his previously scheduled turn through the rotation. DeGrom has not completed six frames in a start since June 30, and it's possible that he operates under a pitch count while having his arm issue closely monitored.

Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers
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