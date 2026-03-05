Jacob deGrom News: Begins gradual ramp-up

DeGrom allowed one run on three hits and struck out three over two innings in Wednesday's spring start against Team Brazil.

DeGrom took the mound for the first time this spring, part of a gradual buildup for the Rangers' ace. For comparison, deGrom's first of three spring starts in 2025 came on March 8. Texas manager Skip Schumaker plans to follow a similar path for the 37-year-old this year with an eye toward having him pitching in September. DeGrom's 172.2 innings in 2025 were the most he's thrown since 2019. On Wednesday, the right-hander threw 39 pitches (27 strikes) with the lone run coming on a home run by Lucas Ramirez, son of Manny Ramirez.