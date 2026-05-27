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Jacob deGrom News: Bounces back with quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

DeGrom allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Wednesday.

DeGrom had given up 10 runs over nine innings across his last two starts. This was a better performance as he picked up his fourth quality start of the campaign, though he didn't get enough run support to get back in the win column. DeGrom has allowed 18 runs across 28.1 innings over five starts in May, a major step back compared to his dominant performance in April. Overall, the veteran right-hander has a 3.77 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 70:12 K:BB through 59.2 innings over 11 starts. He's been held back by allowing 13 homers so far this season, which is already half as many as he gave up in 172.2 innings during the 2025 regular season. DeGrom will look to get back on track in his next start, which is projected to be on the road versus the Cardinals early next week.

Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers
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