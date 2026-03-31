Jacob deGrom News: Cleared to start Tuesday
DeGrom (neck) has been cleared to start Tuesday's game in Baltimore.
DeGrom had to be scratched from his first scheduled start of the season Saturday in Philadelphia due to neck stiffness, but he's improved enough in the days since then to take the ball Tuesday. With deGrom ready to go, Jacob Latz -- who tossed four scoreless frames in a spot start in deGrom's place -- will head back to the bullpen.
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