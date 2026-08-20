Jacob deGrom News: Dominates with 10 Ks in six scoreless frames

DeGrom (9-8) tossed six scoreless innings, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while striking out 10 batters in a victory over Washington on Thursday.

DeGrom exited his previous start after just two frames due to right triceps fatigue, and he started Thursday on six days of rest. The arm issue didn't seem to be a concern at all for the veteran hurler, as he completed six innings for the first time since June 30 and tied a season-high mark with 10 punchouts while racking up 17 whiffs. His workload wasn't affected at all by the bout of triceps fatigue -- in fact, deGrom's 94 pitches were the most he's logged over his past five starts. Fantasy managers who roster deGrom should be able to take a sigh of relief after his dominant performance Thursday, and the right-hander is next lined up for a road tilt against the White Sox.