Jacob deGrom headshot

Jacob deGrom News: Dominates with 10 Ks in six scoreless frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

DeGrom (9-8) tossed six scoreless innings, allowing one hit and issuing one walk while striking out 10 batters in a victory over Washington on Thursday.

DeGrom exited his previous start after just two frames due to right triceps fatigue, and he started Thursday on six days of rest. The arm issue didn't seem to be a concern at all for the veteran hurler, as he completed six innings for the first time since June 30 and tied a season-high mark with 10 punchouts while racking up 17 whiffs. His workload wasn't affected at all by the bout of triceps fatigue -- in fact, deGrom's 94 pitches were the most he's logged over his past five starts. Fantasy managers who roster deGrom should be able to take a sigh of relief after his dominant performance Thursday, and the right-hander is next lined up for a road tilt against the White Sox.

Jacob deGrom
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob deGrom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob deGrom See More
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
MLB
MLB: First Fantasy Baseball Draft of 2027
Author Image
James Anderson
Yesterday
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Saying Goodbye to Tommy John as New Injuries Mount
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Saying Goodbye to Tommy John as New Injuries Mount
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
3 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Predictions for Thursday, August 13
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Predictions for Thursday, August 13
Author Image
Chris Toman
7 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB HR Model Predictions for Thursday (Aug. 13)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB HR Model Predictions for Thursday (Aug. 13)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
7 days ago